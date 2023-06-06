Seven killed, 20 injured as a tractor overturns, plunges into canal in Guntur

Seven people were killed and at least 20 others were injured when a tractor, which they were travelling in, overturned and plunged into a canal in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur district on Monday afternoon, the police said.

The Guntur police have registered a case and investigating the matter. (Getty Images)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The incident took place at Vatticherukur village, when a group of around 40 people were travelling from Kondepadu village of Prathipadu block to Jupudi village of Chebrolu block in a tractor to attend a family function, Guntur (urban) superintendent of police (SP) K Arif Hafeez told reporters.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the tractor, which was apparently travelling at a high speed, lost control, overturned on the bund of the irrigation canal and plunged into the water.

“While three people died on the spot, four others succumbed while being shifted to the Guntur general hospital. Another 20 people sustained injuries, some of them being serious,” the SP said.

The deceased were identified as: Mikkli Nagamma, Mamidi Jhansi Rani, Katta Nirmala, Garikapudi Mariamma, Garikapudi Ratnakumari, Garikapudi Suhasini and Salomi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On receiving the information, senior police officials, district collector M Venugopal Reddy and other local officials visited the spot and supervised the relief operations. State irrigation minister Ambati Rambabu also called on the injured at the Guntur hospital and directed the authorities to provide the best treatment to them.

“The Guntur police registered a case and are investigating,” the SP said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON