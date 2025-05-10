The Global Government Affairs handle of X was briefly unavailable on Friday morning, a day after the social media company used the profile to disclose purported directions from the Indian government to takedown thousands of accounts in the country in connection with posts pertaining to the conflict with Pakistan. Several accounts withheld as govt cracks down on online info

The account was quickly restored, with people aware of the matter saying that the block was an error made by X itself.

X announced through its Global Government Affairs account on May 8 that it was complying with government directives to block over 8,000 accounts in India. The company noted it disagreed with many of the takedown requests, including those targeting international news organisations and prominent voices on the platform.

The wave of blocks comes amid Operation Sindoor, an Indian military offensive against Pakistan launched early on May 7 as a response to Islamabad’s continued harbouring of terrorists.

As tensions escalate, the government has increased efforts to control online information.

Among the blocked accounts were those belonging to independent media outlets including Maktoob Media, The Kashmiriyat and Free Press Kashmir. Accounts of prominent journalists, including Kashmir Times editor Anuradha Bhasin and Indian Express’s Muzamil Jaleel, were also affected. These accounts were not visible in India, with a message on their profiles, statingthat their accounts have been withheld in India in response to a legal demand.

Digital news platform The Wire reported its website was blocked across India on May 9, allegedly by the ministry of information and broadcasting (MIB).

“We protest this blatant censorship at a critical time for India when sane, truthful, fair and rational voices and sources of news and information are among the biggest assets that India has,” The Wire said in a statement.

The MIB did not respond to requests for a comment.

A government official who asked not to be named cited recent advisories issued by the government, one asking media channels to not show live coverage of defence operations, and another asking OTT platforms to not carry Pakistani content. The official said that while the government may overlook minor lapses in regular circumstances, it can reinforce the advisories with more effect in war-like situations.

The government’s media policy drew criticism from political quarters. Communist Party of India general secretary D Raja questioned information and broadcasting minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in a May 9 letter about why platforms like The Wire were being blocked while channels promoting “inflammatory and misleading content” remained operational.

“While the nation stands united against terrorism, we are witnessing a dangerous trend where certain channels are communalising the issue, spreading unverified claims, and promoting war hysteria,” Raja wrote.

Former information and broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur defended wartime censorship as necessary for public safety. “Misinformation leads to various issues — it caused thousands of deaths during the pandemic. During war, it creates division. The MIB and IT ministry must issue strict directions,” he told HT.

X is engaged in a legal battle with the Indian government in Karnataka HC over the legitimacy of content-blocking directives under the Information Technology Act. The case is scheduled to be heard next on July 1.