Several detained after NIA's multi-state crackdown on terrorists-gangsters nexus

In a sweeping crackdown spanning multiple states, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday detained several suspects in connection with a sprawling nexus involving terrorists, gangsters, and drug smugglers. The operation targeted individuals linked to Arsh Dala –a designated terrorist and pro-Khalistani element based in Canada – and several dreaded gangsters like Lawrence Bishnoi and Kala Jatheri, the central probe agency said in a release.

The National Investigation Agency conducted major raids across six states in three cases at 51 locations belonging to associates of Lawrence Bishnoi, Bambiha and Arsh Dalla Gangs. (For Representation)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A total of 53 locations were raided throughout the day across six states: Punjab, Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, and the Union Territory of Chandigarh. The raids resulted in the seizure of pistols, ammunition, a significant number of digital devices, and incriminating materials.

As part of the raids, the NIA picked up a person named Yunis alias Jora, an aide of Arsh Dala, from Punjab’s Ferozepur. Yunis is a labourer earning 12 thousand a month, reported ANI. His family members were handed over a document which mentioned that he would be questioned in Chandigarh.

The NIA also raided a gun house in the Bajpur police station area of ​​Udham Singh Nagar and another house in the Clementown police station area of ​​Dehradun district of Uttarakhand.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The cases pertain to conspiracies involving targeted killings, terror funding for pro-Khalistan outfits, extortion, and other criminal activities attributed to the gangsters many of whom are either lodged in various prisons or operating from foreign countries, including Pakistan and Canada.

The NIA said that the raids were aimed at dismantling the nexus between terrorists, gangsters, and drug smugglers, with a focus on identifying weapon suppliers, financiers, and logistics providers associated with hardcore criminal gangs and their operatives.

“NIA investigations have revealed that the conspiracies under investigation were being hatched in Jails of different states and were being executed by an organised network of operatives based abroad,” the release said.

“Notable among such conspiracies were the sensational killing of Maharashtra builder Sanjay Biyani, Mining trader Mehal Singh and international Kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal Ambia in Punjab last year,” it added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to NIA findings, many of the criminals and gangsters who previously led Indian gangs have fled abroad in recent years and continue to engage in terrorism and violence-related activities from overseas locations.

The operation saw raids conducted in various locations, including Amritsar, Moga, Fazilka, Ludhiana, Mohali, Faridkot, Barnala, Bhatinda, Ferozpur, SAS Nagar, Amritsar, and Jalandhar districts of Punjab; Rohtak, Sirsa, Fatehabad, and Faridabad districts of Haryana; Sri Ganga Nagar, Jhunjhunu, Hanumangarh, and Jodhpur districts of Rajasthan; Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh; Dehradun and Udhamsingh Nagar districts of Uttarakhand; and the South-east district of Delhi/NCR, along with the Union Territory of Chandigarh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON