Several houses gutted in huge fire in Jammu & Kashmir's Kishtwar. Video

A massive fire broke out in Jammu and Kashmir's Chagg village on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. While no loss of life was reported, as many as 10 houses were reported to have been gutted in flames.

In a video tweeted by news agency ANI, the area was seen engulfed in flames with houses that had reduced to wrecks fuelling the fire. A few people who seemed to be holding rescue operations were seen standing near the site. The village is located in the Gandhari area of the Kishtwar district. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

"Eight-ten houses gutted in a fire late last night in Chagg village of Gandhari area in Kishtwar. No loss of lives reported," SDM Paddar Dr Rishi Kumar Sharma was quoted by ANI. Army and police personnel along with the locals had assisted in rescue operations.

A PTI report, citing Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner Devansh Yadav, underlined that 15 residential structures were gutted and 23 families have been affected.

Relief material for the affected people is being sent, the officer added.

