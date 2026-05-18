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12 killed, over 20 injured as truck collides with another carrying wedding family group in Maharashtra's Palghar

Around 25 people suffered sustained serious injuries and are currently undergoing treatment at the Kasa sub-district hospital.

Updated on: May 18, 2026 06:23 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
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At least 12 people died after a container-truck violently rammed into another truck transporting a wedding party in Palghar, Maharashtra, on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway on Monday.

A container-truck rammed into a smaller truck transporting a wedding party on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway, in Palghar on Monday morning.(Video grab: Sourced/HT)

According to the area police in Kasa, more than 40 wedding guests were traveling in the smaller truck. Around 4 am, the container-truck collided violently with the wedding party's truck, leaving the latter mangled. Many passengers were trapped inside the wreckage as both vehicles overturned.

Following the incident, local residents, the police, and rescue teams reached the scene. Around 25 people suffered sustained serious injuries and are currently undergoing treatment at the Kasa sub-district hospital.

Traffic on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway was disrupted for some time due to the accident.

The police have initiated a spot inspection (panchnama), and the exact cause of the accident is being investigated.

Preliminarily police probe said that speeding and negligence are likely the causes.

 
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Home / India News / 12 killed, over 20 injured as truck collides with another carrying wedding family group in Maharashtra's Palghar
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