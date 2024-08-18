Several Jaipur hospitals receive bomb threats on email

Several hospitals in Jaipur on Sunday received bomb threats via email. Among the hospitals that received the bomb threats were CK Birla Hospital and Monilek Hospital. The emails were received at around 7am. The emails were received at around 7am. (PTI)

Teams of police officials and bomb disposal squad were dispatched to the hospitals.

In the emails, the sender claimed that bombs were kept under hospital beds and in bathrooms and also added that "terrorists ching and cultist" were behind this “massacre”, according to PTI.

The incident comes a day after a bomb threat was received at Ambience Mall in Haryana's Gurugram on Saturday. No suspicious thing was found during the search.

A prominent mall in Navi Mumbai's Vashi area was also vacated on Saturday after receiving a bomb threat on email, which turned out to be a hoax.

In May, about 250 schools in Delhi and NCR had received similar threats, triggering massive evacuations and searches as panic-stricken parents rushed to pick up their children. PCR vehicles were rushed to schools, and district police, BDS, MAC, Special Cell and Crime Control Room, DDMA, NDRF, Fire CATS and several other agencies were alerted. However, nothing was found during searches by authorities which later declared it a mass hoax.

The police said the emails were sent using a virtual private network (VPN) that routed and rerouted data via foreign servers. In this case, the user had used a Russian company's mailing service to send the email, the police had said.

In view of the threat to schools in Delhi, the Union home ministry had stressed the need to prepare detailed protocols and standard operating procedures (SOPs) for handling such situations. The ministry also stressed the need to enhance security measures, including the installation of CCTV cameras and regular monitoring of emails in schools.