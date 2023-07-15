Several Kanwariaya devotees, on their way back, electrocuted to death in Uttar Pradesh

Several people on Saturday electrocuted to death and few injured on their way back in a religious procession in west Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district, according to officials, as quoted by news agency PTI.

A group of Kanwariya devotees.(Hindustan Times)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"The incident happened in Bhawanpur's Rali Chauhan village. The vehicle carrying around 16 kawariyas is believed to have come in contact with a high-tension wire. Villagers have told us that 3-4 people were killed, but we are yet to confirm the death toll," said a police official.

A group of devout followers of Lord Shiva, called Kanwariayas, were returning from Haridwar carrying water from the Holy Ganges. The incident took place when their vehicle brushed against a low-hanging high-tension electric wire after it entered the Bhawanpur's Rali Chauhan village.

One of the devotees was declared dead at the scene, while four others died from their injuries, according to NDTV. Several others are being treated in hospital with two reportedly in a critical condition.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}