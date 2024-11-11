10 militants killed in encounter with CRPF in Manipur's Jiribam

At least ten militants have been killed in an encounter with CRPF personnel in Manipur's Jiribam district on Monday. The gunfight broke out after the militants attacked a CRPF camp. More than 200 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence in Manipur. (File photo)

A CRPF jawan was also injured in the encounter. He has been airlifted to a hospital.

More than 200 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kukis in Manipur since May last year.

Meanwhile, armed militants torched several shops located in the Borobekra subdivision of the district.

The militants fired several rounds at around 2.30 pm towards Borobekra police station and proceeded towards Jakurador Karong and engaged in arson.

Attacks on farmers

On Monday morning, a farmer working in the fields in Manipur's Imphal East district sustained injuries when militants opened fire from nearby hilltop positions.

This was the third consecutive day of hills-based militants attacking farmers working in the fields in Imphal Valley. Security forces rushed to the spot and returned fire, leading to a brief gunfight.

The injured farmer was taken to Yaingangpokpi PHC for treatment, and he is currently out of danger.

Arms seized

The security forces seized several arms, ammunition and IEDs during search operations in hill and valley districts of Manipur over the last three days, a statement issued by Assam Rifles said today.

On Saturday, a joint team of Assam Rifles and Manipur police, during an operation at L Khonomphai village jungle in Churachandpur district, seized one .303 rifle, two 9 mm pistols, six 12 single barrel rifle, one .22 rifle, ammunition and other war-like stores, it said.

In another operation by the joint team between S Choungoubung and the Maohing of Kangpokpi district, one 5.56mm INSAS rifle, one point 303 rifle, two SBBL guns, two 0.22 pistols, two improvised projectile launchers, grenades, ammunition were also seized.

With inputs from PTI