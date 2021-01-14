Severe cold wave: A look at states with lowest temperatures in India

Snow-clad western Himalayas have brought the minimum temperature down in most areas of north India, with the India Meteorological Department declaring severe cold wave in many parts. The IMD declares a cold wave in plain areas if the minimum temperature dips to 4 degrees Celsius. A severe cold wave is when the minimum is 2 degrees Celsius or less.

"During the next 2-3 days, the minimum temperatures are very likely to remain below normal over most parts of northwest India due to the prevalence of dry north and northwesterly winds," the IMD said.

Here is a list of places that are currently reeling under cold wave:

Delhi: The minimum temperature in Delhi fell to 2 degrees Celsius on Thursday, which is five degrees below the normal for this time of the year, as the city reeled under a severe cold wave. Weather stations at Lodhi Road, Ridge and Safdarjung recorded a minimum of 2.4, 3.6 and 3.2 degrees Celsius respectively. A cloud cover that has been there over the city due to the influence of successive Western Disturbances has resulted in Delhi registering above-normal minimum temperatures since Monday, according to news agency PTI.

Jammu and Kashmir: Srinagar also recorded a low of minus 8.4 degrees Celsius, which was the coldest temperature recorded in the city in 30 years, according to IMD. Several water bodies in Kashmir, including Dal Lake, froze as the rally reeled under intense cold. Pahalgam tourist resort recorded a low of minus 11.1 degrees Celsius and was the coldest recorded place in Jammu and Kashmir.

Himachal Pradesh: Himachal Pradesh's Keylong and Kalpa also shivered at minus 11.4 degrees Celsius and minus 2.6 degrees Celsius respectively, while the state capital Shimla registered a low of 5.7 degrees Celsius.

Rajasthan: Ganganagar in Rajasthan was recorded as the coldest place at 0.2 degree Celsius. Sikar, Bhilwara, Churu, Pilani, Chittorgarh and Ajmer recorded their respective lows of 1.5, 1.8, 2.2, 2.9, 3.5 and 4.8 degrees Celsius respectively, while the day temperature at other places was between 5 and 9 degrees Celsius, IMD said.

Haryana: Haryana's Narnaul recorded a temperature of 1.8 degrees Celsius, three degrees below normal, on Thursday. Ambala, Hisar and Karnal too experienced cold wave at 3.1, 3.7 and 4 degrees Celsius respectively.

