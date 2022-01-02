Severe cold wave grips north India, mercury drops to freezing levels in these states

A severe cold wave condition continued to prevail in several parts of the country on Sunday with temperatures dropping to freezing levels in the past few hours.

In Delhi, the cold weather was accompanied by very poor air quality levels, making it worse for street-dwellers and others. Besides, most other north Indian states reported bone-chilling temperatures.

Following are some details of prevailing weather conditions in major states:

New Delhi - The national capital woke up to a foggy morning where the temperature dipped to 7.4 degrees celsius.

Jammu & Kashmir - Light to moderate snowfall in most places of the Valley pushed the mercury closer to the freezing point

Uttar Pradesh - The mercury dipped to a low of four degrees Celsius in several parts of the country’s most populated state. Dense fog could be seen in a few pockets over east Uttar Pradesh.

Punjab & Haryana - Both the states witnessed an average minimum temperature of 8 degrees Celsius. Hisar in Haryana saw a record low of 2 degrees Celsius.

Himachal Pradesh - The Himalayan state reported below normal temperature at many places with the mercury dropping to -1.6 to -3.1 degrees Celsius.

West Bengal - Sub-Himalayan Bengal also saw freezing temperatures even as capital Kolkata remained temperate at 20 degrees Celsius.