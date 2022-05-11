Severe cyclonic storm ‘Asani’ weakens into cyclonic storm, says IMD | 5 points

Andhra Pradesh is bracing up for cyclone Asani as it is likely to reach the Andhra coast on Wednesday morning. Rains lashed parts of the Kakinada district and rough sea conditions are being witnessed in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh. While a “red” warning has been issued for the Andhra Pradesh coast and local authorities have been alerted to be prepared to take action to prevent disasters associated with the cyclone, the cyclone has affected temperatures in various states.

Here are the latest developments:

1. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed that the severe cyclonic Storm ‘Asani’ over the west-central Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 12 kmph during the past 6 hours, weakened into a cyclonic storm.

2. Cyclone Asani is likely to reach Kakinada on the Andhra coast on Wednesday morning, Odisha special relief commissioner Pradeep Kumar Jena informed. Speaking to news agency ANI, he said that the cyclonic storm Asani is moving from West Central Bay of Bengal towards the North Andhra coast and as per estimation, the cyclone is likely to reach Kakinada of Andhra coast on Wednesday morning.

3. Moderate to heavy rainfall with gusty winds lashed Kakinada district in Andhra Pradesh as cyclone Asani makes its way. Rough sea conditions were also witnessed in the state.

4. A red warning was issued for the Andhra Pradesh coast. Along with this, local authorities have been told to be prepared to take action in order to prevent disasters due to the cyclone. Meanwhile, in view of the cyclone, 10 flights in Chennai - including those coming from Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Jaipur, and Mumbai, were cancelled due to the cyclone.

5. The weather officials have predicted that the southern districts of Telangana are likely to receive light to moderate rains. The department further added that Hyderabad is likely to experience light rains in the next 24 hours and cloudy conditions would persist for the next 48 hours.

