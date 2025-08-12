: Severe weather and non-timely action in re-routing the aircraft were the probable causes that led to the IndiGo’s Delhi-Srinagar flight incident where the aircraft suffered damages to its radome on May 21, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) found in its investigation. ‘Severe weather, delayed re-routing to blame for IndiGo flight damage’

The IndiGo A321 neo aircraft VT-IMD while operating flight 6E 2142 from Delhi to Srinagar encountered severe weather, including hail, during cruise. Due to this, the aircraft radome was found damaged after landing.

The incident was investigated by aviation regulator DGCA. “The investigation has revealed that severe weather existing en-route and non-timely action in re-routing the aircraft clear of weather was the probable cause of the occurrence,” Union minister of state for civil aviation Murlidhar Mohol told the Rajya Sabha in a written reply on Monday. He was responding to a question from AAP lawmaker Sanjay Singh.

The incident occurred when the aircraft, while cruising at FL360, entered hailstorm and severe turbulence near Pathankot. No passenger was injured in the incident.

According to the crew statement, they requested the Northern control (IAF) for deviation towards left (International Border) due to weather on the route, however it was not approved. Later, the crew contacted Lahore to enter into their airspace to avoid the weather but the same was refused too.

“Crew initially attempted to return but as they were close to the thunderstorm cloud, they decided to penetrate the weather. Subsequently, they encountered hailstorm and severe turbulence. The crew chose to continue at the same heading to exit the weather by the shortest route towards Srinagar,” the DGCA said in a statement on May 23, two days after the incident.

“While in thunderstorm cloud, warnings of Angle of Attack fault, Alternate Law protection lost, backup Speed scale unreliable were triggered. Due to updraft and downdraft encountered by the aircraft the Autopilot tripped and aircraft speed had wide variations,” it added.

As a result, Maximum Operating Speed/Maximum operating Mach (VMO/MMO) warnings and repeated stall warnings were triggered, it said. “During this period the aircraft rate of descent reached 8500 fpm. Crew flew the aircraft manually till they exited the hailstorm. After carrying out all check list actions (ECAM actions), the crew declared PAN PAN to Srinagar ATC and requested for RADAR vectors and made a safe landing with Auto Thrust operating normally,” it added.