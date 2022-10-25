Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Sexual assault cases: Writer Civic Chandran surrenders

Published on Oct 25, 2022 01:14 PM IST

In August, Kozhikode district judge S Krishnakumar’s observations related to the clothes and caste of the complainants while granting Chandran bail provoked outrage

The Kerala high court cancelled Chandran’s anticipatory bail. (HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent

Writer Civic Chandran, 74, who faces two sexual assault cases, surrendered to the police on Tuesday a week after the Kerala high court cancelled his anticipatory bail.

He was due to be produced in a court later on Tuesday after he surrendered to the investigating officer, the Vadakara deputy police superintendent.

In August, Kozhikode district judge S Krishnakumar’s observations related to the clothes and caste of the complainants while granting Chandran bail provoked outrage. The high court expunged the observations before the state government and one of the complainants challenged the bail in the high court.

Krishnakumar was transferred as activists, rights groups and civil society condemned his observations. He petitioned against the transfer, saying the action will impact the morale of judicial officers. A single bench of the high court rejected his plea but a two-judge bench stayed the transfer.

A Dalit writer and a publisher filed sexual harassment cases against Chandran this year.

