Sexual harassment at workplace is antithetical to the core constitutional values of equality, liberty, justice and dignity of individual, Supreme Court judge N Kotiswar Singh said on Thursday, while mooting for creation of a conducive work environment for women. Sexual harassment at workplace is antithetical to constitutional values: SC judge

The judge was speaking at the launch of a dedicated portal for workplace sexual harassment complaints by the Delhi high court. The portal was launched in the presence of chief justice DK Upadhyay and justice Prathiba M Singh, chairperson of Delhi high court’s internal complaints committee (ICC).

“Any such act which negates the conducive atmosphere of the workplace has to be forbidden or prohibited. Sexual harassment demeans women, acts as a barrier to her creativity, slows down the efficacy causing immense mental and physical trauma, which is completely antithetical to the enabling principle of equality, liberty and justice– which forms the core values of the Constitution,” he said.

He added, “This menace, has to be taken head on and it is from this perspective that lies the significance and importance of this act and also assumes importance of the fact that today large number of women are joining and becoming partners in nation building exercise and are contributing meaningfully in all walks of life, which were exclusively reserved for men. There is a paradigm shift that is taking place, therefore it is incumbent on all of us to ensure that the workplace remains safe, secure, encouraging and not plagued by these insidious practices.”

In his speech the judge also laid emphasis on some of the aspects that act as hurdle in ensuring a safe workplace for women including the cultural resistance in acknowledge certain acts of sexual harassment, mindset that women’s role is confined to domestic sphere. “One of the greatest challenge is the deep rooted cultural resistance in acknowledging certain acts of sexual harassment. In fact many organisations consider these complaints of sexual harassment as a threat of their reputation, rather than providing opportunities of growth. There is a need to sensitise the people that there are certain acts which are prohibited, which cannot be tolerated,” he said.

Justice Singh said that it is important for men to understand what makes a female counterpart uncomfortable and to extend help or cooperation in case they face inappropriate behaviour. “It is also equally important for men to extend help or cooperation whenever such a woman faces any such kind of inappropriate behaviour from the men. Not only cooperation but empathetic attitude. Certainly not sympathy. Because what women require is not an act of charity, but it is a solemn obligation on all of us to ensure the dignity of women,” he said.