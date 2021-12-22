Shah asks BJP to step up fight against KCR govt

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday asked the party leaders from Telangana to step up their fight against the Telangana Rashtra Samithi government in the state led by chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and expose his “corrupt rule”, a BJP leader said.

Shah held a meeting with senior Telangana BJP leaders including state BJP president Bandi Sanjay, union minister G Kishan Reddy and MPs Dharmapuri Arvind and Soyam Bapu Rao, besides BJP national vice president DK Aruna at his residence in New Delhi.

“The union home minister enquired about prevailing political situation in Telangana. We brought to his notice how the TRS government is indulging in witch-hunt of political rivals and suppression of voices of dissent,” Sanjay told reporters.

Shah took serious note of the burning of effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi by TRS leaders and cadre as part of their protest against the Centre’s alleged indifferent attitude in purchasing paddy from the state.

Sanjay said the Centre has repeatedly assured that it will purchase the entire raw rice produced during the Kharif season, Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was misleading the people by making false allegations against the Centre.

“When there is no such issue in other states, including the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, why is KCR creating so much fuss? He has promised that the state government would purchase every grain of paddy, but now he is passing the buck to the Centre,” he said.

The state BJP chief said Shah had appreciated Eatala Rajender for winning the by-election to Huzurabad assembly seat with a big margin. “He also appreciated the first phase of Praja Sangrama Yatra taken out by the state BJP leaders to expose the corruption in the TRS government. He asked us to intensify our fight against the KCR government,” Sanjay said.

Asking the state BJP leaders to start the second phase of the yatra soon, Shah said he will also participate in the yatra for two days. “The state should continue your fight against the TRS government and the central leadership will step in as and when it is required,” Sanjay quoted the union home minister as saying.

The BJP central leadership has also asked the state BJP leaders to raise issues like unemployment, suicides of students, housing schemes and land sales.

“Since the assembly election is less than two years away, the BJP will go all out against the TRS by launching a series of agitations on various issues,” Sanjay said.