Shah Faesal detained under PSA for anti government posts and alliance with former Langate MLA

india Updated: Feb 15, 2020 18:50 IST

Hindustan Times, Srinagar
Shah Faesal was first detained on August 14, 2019 at New Delhi airport.
Shah Faesal was first detained on August 14, 2019 at New Delhi airport.(REUTERS Photo/File)
         

Mir Ehsan

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir politician and former IAS officer, Shah Faesal was detained under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) for his “anti-government” social media posts and an alliance with former legislator, engineer Shiekh Abdul Rashid—arrested in a terror funding case--among reasons cited in a government dossier.

Around 12 am on Saturday, a senior officer of J&K administration handed Faesal the PSA dossier including 27 pages of his social media posts, made time to time in the last few years, especially after he quit the IAS.

“The dossier had 27 pages of print outs of his Facebook tweets on Kashmir,” said Faesal’s close associate privy to the contents of the dossier.

Before his arrest, the former IAS officer turned politician regularly updated his social media accounts on Facebook and Twitter with posts critical of the government. Shah Faesal had a good following on social media and used it even to mobilise funds for his party-- the J&K Political Movement (JKPM).

The posts, seen as critical of the government and the union of India, were highlighted as grounds for invoking the PSA after his preventive detention ended Friday night.

The dossier also mentions Faesal’s alliance with former Langate legislator engineer Shiekh Abdul Rashid as one of the grounds for his detention. Rashid is currently lodged at Tihar jail in a terror funding case after his arrest by the National Investigative Agency (NIA) last year.

Rashid had contested the Baramulla Lok Sabha seat in 2019 and secured more than one lakh votes. Days before the polls, Faesal had asked people of north Kashmir to vote for Rashid and said, he too, would vote for him.

Faesal decided in June last year to ally with Rashid for J&K assembly polls.

Shah Faesal was first detained at the Delhi airport on August 14, 2019, after he reached the Capital from Srinagar and was sent back to Kashmir.

In Srinagar, he was detained at the Centaur Hotel and later at the MLA hostel, where he will continue to be held.

