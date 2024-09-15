Shah: Hindi has an unbreakable bond with every Indian language

Hindi shares an “unbreakable bond” with local languages and there can never be a competition between Indian languages, Union home minister Amit Shah said on Saturday as he extended greetings for Hindi Diwas. Emphasising the connection between Hindi and all Indian languages, Shah said the country’s progress is intertwined with the enrichment of these languages. (HT PHOTO)

Emphasising the connection between Hindi and all Indian languages, Shah said the country’s progress is intertwined with the enrichment of these languages.

“Heartiest greetings on Hindi Diwas to all fellow citizens. The official language Hindi has an unbreakable bond with every Indian language,” Shah said.

“All Indian languages are our pride and heritage, without enriching them we cannot move forward. Official language Hindi has an unbreakable relationship with every Indian language… I am confident that by taking all Indian languages together, official language Hindi will continue to contribute towards realising the resolution of a developed India,” Shah said in a post on X in Hindi.

Noting that the Constituent Assembly of India accepted Hindi as the official language of the Union on September 14, 1949, Shah said the 75-year journey of the language is in the final stage of achieving its objectives and now is the time to make Hindi a language of communication, people, technology and an international language as well.

“Whether it is Gujarati, Marathi or Telugu, every language gives strength to Hindi and Hindi gives strength to every language... In the last 10 years, a lot of work has been done under the leadership of PM Modi to strengthen Hindi and local languages. PM Modi has put forth the importance of Hindi in front of the world by giving speeches in Hindi on many international forums and has also increased the interest towards our languages in our country,” Shah said.