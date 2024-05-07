 Shah, Mamata trade barbs as Sandeshkhali row intensifies | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Shah, Mamata trade barbs as Sandeshkhali row intensifies

ByHT Correspondent, Kolkata
May 07, 2024 06:38 AM IST

Union home minister Amit Shah on Monday alleged that hundreds of women were tortured by Trinamool Congress (TMC) “goons” in West Bengal’s Sandeshkhali on the basis of “religion”, evoking a sharp reaction from chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of conspiring against the ruling party.

Shah, Mamata trade barbs as Sandeshkhali row intensifies
Addressing an election rally in Burdwan-Durgapur Lok Sabha constituency in West Burdwan district, Shah said: “The TMC’s goons tortured our sisters at Sandeshkhali on the basis of religion. Mamata Banerjee did not want a probe but the (Calcutta) high court has ordered an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation.”

He added: “Whoever has committed atrocities in Sandeshkhali, even if he hides in the underworld, we will find him and put him behind prison bars.”

The Union minister’s remarks came amid political tensions over a purported video of a BJP worker claiming that leader of opposition Suvendhu Adhikari had hatched the “Sandeshkhali conspiracy”. The area, in North 24 Parganas, was on the boil in February following allegations of sexual abuse of women and land grabbing by local TMC leaders. The area saw protests by local women, demanding action against party strongman Sheikh Shahjahan and his aides.

While Banerjee has accused the BJP of “orchestrating the incidents” and “trying to malign” the state’s image, the BJP insisted the video, released by the TMC on Saturday, was doctored and said it would have no impact on the Lok Sabha elections in the state.

Continuing his attack on Banerjee, Shah said: “Mamata didi, you are a woman and chief minister and yet hundreds of women were tortured right under your nose. You took no action to save your vote bank. Those who tortured our sisters will be thrown behind bars. They can’t be saved even if Mamata didi hides them under the ground.”

Banerjee, however, accused the BJP of preparing a “blueprint to win the elections”. “They (BJP) insulted the women in Sandeshkhali. This was their blueprint. They don’t know that the honour of our mothers is more valuable than money. They conspired without realising that everything gets exposed some day or the other,” the TMC chairperson said during a rally in Birbhum.

“Do not disrespect the mothers of Bengal; do not insult them. I am warning you,” she added.

