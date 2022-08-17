Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Amit Shah, JP Nadda meet Bihar BJP leaders with eye on polls

Amit Shah, JP Nadda meet Bihar BJP leaders with eye on polls

india news
Published on Aug 17, 2022 12:12 AM IST
The meeting, chaired by party president Nadda, came a week after the collapse of the BJP’s alliance with the Janta Dal (United) that pulled out of the coalition government in Bihar.
New Delhi, Aug 16 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party President JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah hold the Bihar BJP core committee meeting, at party headquarters, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo/Ayush Sharma) (Ayush Sharma)
BySmriti Kak Ramachandran

As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) begins preparations for the 2024 general elections and the 2025 state elections in Bihar, where it is expected to face a formidable opposition, the party’s core group for the state met in the Capital on Tuesday to chalk out a strategy, functionaries aware of developments said.

The meeting, chaired by party president JP Nadda, comes a week after the collapse of the BJP’s alliance with the Janta Dal (United) that pulled out of the coalition government in Bihar and joined forces with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) to form the government.

Also Read | 31 take oath as ministers in Bihar; Nitish gets home, Tejashwi health

According to one of the functionaries mentioned above, the meeting, which was attended by Union home minister Amit Shah, BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh, state unit president Sanjay Jaiswal, former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad among others, took stock of the recent developments that led to the party being ousted from power in Bihar.

RELATED STORIES

The functionary said the party will take a call on carrying out a rejig in the state unit and work out a plan for carrying out outreach programmes to connect with voters across castes and communities to prepare for the 2025 assembly elections. A change in leadership in both, the legislative council as well as assembly, is also expected though this was not discussed at Tuesday’s meeting. “These are issues that the party will discuss in the coming days,” the first functionary said.

After the meeting, Jaiswal told reporters that the party had set a target of winning more than 35 of the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “This new alliance is a betrayal of the people and it gives backdoor entry to Lalu Raj…” he said.

A second functionary who did not want to be named said the party will spread out across the state with the message that the JD(U)’s decision to ally with the RJD does not augur well for the people as it will mark the return of law and order problems witnessed during the RJD rule.

The functionary said the party will also focus on strengthening its presence at the booth level, particularly in those constituencies that are a stronghold of the JD(U). HT has reported on August 9 that after breaking ties with the JD(U), which has a strong support group among the economically-backward classes, the Mahadalits and the Kurmis (OBCs), the BJP has identified three main constituencies to focus on— women, Dalits and the EBCs.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Smriti Kak Ramachandran

Smriti covers an intersection of politics and governance. Having spent over a decade in journalism, she combines old fashioned leg work with modern story telling tools. ...view detail

Topics
bjp bihar
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP