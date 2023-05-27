Shahrukh Khan responds to PM’s request, shares Parliament video with voice-over

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan on Saturday hailed the inauguration of new parliament complex, calling it a “magnificent new home’ for the people who uphold our constitution”.“What a magnificent new home for the people who uphold our Constitution, represent every citizen of this great Nation and protect the diversity of her one People @narendramodi ji. A new Parliament building for a New India but with the age old dream of Glory for India. Jai Hind! #MyParliamentMyPride”, the superstar tweeted.ALSO READ: How new Parliament building is different from the existing onePrime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new parliament building on Sunday at a mega event. Built at a cost of ₹971 crore, the new parliament complex can accommodate 888 Lok Sabha members and 300 members in the Rajya Sabha. The Lok Sabha is being designed to accommodate joint sessions, and will be able to host 1,272 members.

Shah Rukh Khan called the new parliament a magnificent new home for the people who uphold Constitution.(AP)

The triangular-shaped building is a part of the Central Vista Redevelopment Project. It will have a constitutional hall, and is said to be ‘divyang friendly’. The new complex has a central lounge to complement the open courtyard.

The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are based on India’s national bird (peacock) and national flower (lotus) respectively.

