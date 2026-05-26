Union home minister Amit Shah, over the next couple of weeks, will visit border areas both at Indo-Bangladesh and Indo-Pakistan borders, unveil smart border projects, and hold security review meetings with senior officials, officials familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Shah to unveil smart border projects, hold security reviews

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An official aware of the minister’s schedule said, the first visit will take place in Rajasthan’s Bikaner, where Shah will reach Monday night and interact with officers. On Tuesday, he will visit remote Sanchu post of Border Security Force (BSF) in Bikaner. At Sanchu, he will attend the “Prahari Sammelan” and virtually inaugurate barracks for women personnel.

Later on Tuesday, the official said, the home minister will review the security arrangements at the International Border (IB) in a meeting with senior officials of the Rajasthan government, minister of home affairs, and superintendents of police of five border districts.

According to the official, the home minister is also likely to outline a smart border project and border security strategy on the western border to deal with future threats.

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{{^usCountry}} On May 29, Shah will visit Gujarat’s Bhuj, where he is scheduled to visit another BSF post and strategically significant Harami Nala area — a region located along the India-Pakistan border in the Rann of Kutch, which has long been considered sensitive due to its challenging terrain and history of infiltration attempts. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On May 29, Shah will visit Gujarat’s Bhuj, where he is scheduled to visit another BSF post and strategically significant Harami Nala area — a region located along the India-Pakistan border in the Rann of Kutch, which has long been considered sensitive due to its challenging terrain and history of infiltration attempts. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} His itinerary also includes a border visit in Tripura on June 5 and West Bengal in mid-June, where he will review the security arrangements on the Indo-Bangladesh border and discuss issues pertaining to illegal smuggling, human trafficking, among other security matters. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His itinerary also includes a border visit in Tripura on June 5 and West Bengal in mid-June, where he will review the security arrangements on the Indo-Bangladesh border and discuss issues pertaining to illegal smuggling, human trafficking, among other security matters. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The announcement of the visit comes two days after West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari directed all district magistrates to establish “holding centres” for apprehended illegal immigrants ahead of their deportation, advancing the Bharatiya Janata Party’s electoral plank to “detect, delete and deport” all illegal foreigners. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The announcement of the visit comes two days after West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari directed all district magistrates to establish “holding centres” for apprehended illegal immigrants ahead of their deportation, advancing the Bharatiya Janata Party’s electoral plank to “detect, delete and deport” all illegal foreigners. {{/usCountry}}

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BJP came to power in West Bengal earlier this month after defeating the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the state assembly elections. Following which, BJP’s giant killer leader Suvendu Adhikari took charge as the chief minister.

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