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Shah to unveil smart border projects, hold security reviews

Home Minister Amit Shah to visit Indo-Bangladesh and Indo-Pakistan borders to unveil smart border projects and review security over the coming weeks.

Published on: May 26, 2026 05:26 am IST
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
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Union home minister Amit Shah, over the next couple of weeks, will visit border areas both at Indo-Bangladesh and Indo-Pakistan borders, unveil smart border projects, and hold security review meetings with senior officials, officials familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Shah to unveil smart border projects, hold security reviews

An official aware of the minister’s schedule said, the first visit will take place in Rajasthan’s Bikaner, where Shah will reach Monday night and interact with officers. On Tuesday, he will visit remote Sanchu post of Border Security Force (BSF) in Bikaner. At Sanchu, he will attend the “Prahari Sammelan” and virtually inaugurate barracks for women personnel.

Later on Tuesday, the official said, the home minister will review the security arrangements at the International Border (IB) in a meeting with senior officials of the Rajasthan government, minister of home affairs, and superintendents of police of five border districts.

According to the official, the home minister is also likely to outline a smart border project and border security strategy on the western border to deal with future threats.

BJP came to power in West Bengal earlier this month after defeating the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the state assembly elections. Following which, BJP’s giant killer leader Suvendu Adhikari took charge as the chief minister.

 
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