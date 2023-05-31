Shahbad murder: Sahil claims girl was keen to get back with ex-boyfriend

In the horrific Shahbad Dairy murder in which a 16-year-old was stabbed 20 times and then bludgeoned with a cement slab, accused Sahil told police that the girl was keen to get back with her ex-boyfriend Praveen. Police said Sahil told them that the girl started meeting Praveen for quite some time. She was in a relationship with Praveel for three to four years before getting into a relationship with Sahil, police said, as reported by news agency PTI. Sahil claimed the girl was keen to get back with Praveen since he had a motorcycle, police said. Sahil has been sent to two-day police custody for questioning. On Sunday evening, Sahil met the girl and stabbed her around 20 times in the full public eye before smashing her body with a cement slab. Read | Shahbad Dairy killing: Girl’s murder planned for 3 days, say Delhi police

Premeditated murder or crime of passion

Sahil told police the girl was keen to get back with her ex-boyfriend Praveen as he had a motorcycle.

Sahil told the police that he killed the girl in a fit of rage after she broke up with him and was constantly ignoring him. However, the police said the knife which was used in killed the girl was bought 15 days ago from Haridwar which indicates that he might have planned to kill her.

Who is Praveen?

Praveen is believed to be the ex-boyfriend of the 16-year-old. There was a tattoo bearing Praveen's name on the hand of the victim. Sahil told police the girl was again in touch with Praveen and was trying to get back with him. A resident of Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur, Praveen is believed to be in his 20s. He has been asked to come to Delhi to join the investigation.

Eight days before the murder on Sunday, the girl broke up with Sahil.

Sahil's trail after murder

After killing the girl, Sahil went to a nearby park and sat there for some time. Then he went to Rithala Metro Station where he threw the knife. He took a bus to Bulandshahr where his aunt stayed in Uttar Pradesh from the Anand Vihar bus terminus. As a call was traced from his aunt to his father, Sahil was arrested and brought to Delhi on Monday.

