Indian woman on death row in UAE executed last month: MEA tells Delhi high court

Shahzadi Khan, who was on death row for charges related to the death of a four-month-old child in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE), was executed on February 15, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) informed the Delhi high court on Monday. Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia)

Representing the MEA, Additional Solicitor General of India (ASG) Chetan Sharma told a bench led by Justice Sachin Datta that her last rites would take place on March 5 in Abu Dhabi. The ministry assured the court that it would provide full assistance to her family to facilitate the process.

Acknowledging the submission, the court termed the situation “unfortunate” but disposed of the plea filed by Shahzadi’s father, who had sought directions for the Centre to determine his daughter’s legal status.

Earlier, her father, Shabbir Khan, had moved the Delhi high court, requesting the MEA to confirm the exact legal status of his 33-year-old daughter, who had been sentenced to death in the UAE.

Shahzadi Khan, a caregiver from Uttar Pradesh's Banda district, was convicted by an Abu Dhabi court for the death of a child under her care. She was handed over to Abu Dhabi police on February 10, 2023, and was sentenced to death on July 31, 2023.

When did Shahzadi Khan move to Abu Dhabi?

Shabbir Khan’s petition said that his daughter, Shahzadi Khan, travelled to Abu Dhabi in December 2021 on a legal visa. In August 2022, she was hired as a caregiver for her employer’s newborn son. On December 7, 2022, the infant received routine vaccinations but passed away that evening.

He claimed that the infant's parents declined a postmortem and signed an agreement waiving any further investigation. He also alleged that a February 2023 video in which his daughter appeared to confess to the crime was obtained through torture by her employer and their family.

Khan further accused the Indian Embassy's legal counsel of pressuring his daughter into confessing and denying her adequate legal representation. Her appeal was rejected in September 2023, and her death sentence was reaffirmed on February 28, 2024.

On July 11, 2024, he submitted a mercy petition to the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi but received no response. On February 14, 2025, his daughter called him from prison, indicating that her execution was imminent.