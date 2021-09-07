PM Modi launches Vidyanjali portal: All you need to know about it

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched several initiatives in the education sector, asserting that they will play an important role in shaping India's future.

Addressing the inaugural conclave of 'Shikshak Parv' through video-conferencing, he said that teaching-learning process in the country has to be constantly redefined and redesigned to make the country's education sector world-class.

Among these initiatives is the Vidyanjali portal, which is meant to facilitate education volunteers, donors or CSR contributors for school development.

Here is everything you need to know about the Vidyanjali portal:

The Vidyanjali portal will enable community/volunteers to contribute by connecting directly with the government and government-aided schools of their choice.

Acording to education ministry, any person who is a citizen of India/NRI/PIO OR any organisation/institution/company/group registered in India can volunteer and contribute in two ways:

• Services/activities• Assets/material/equipment such as basic civil infrastructure, basic electrical infrastructure, classroom support materials and equipment, digital infrastructure, equipment for extra curricular activities and sports, yoga, health, etc

Serving and retired teachers, scientist/government/semi government officials, retired armed forces personnel, self-employed and salaried professionals, alumni of educational institutions, homemakers and any other literate person can volunteer at a school that requests for assistance.