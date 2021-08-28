Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 'Shame': Rahul Gandhi on police action against protesting farmers in Haryana
india news

'Shame': Rahul Gandhi on police action against protesting farmers in Haryana

Police said only mild force was used as the protesters were blocking the highway but horrifying images and video of protesters bleeding have emerged.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON AUG 28, 2021 06:08 PM IST
Protesting farmers blocked a toll plaza on Saturday as they took out a rally towards Karnal. (Photo: Sant Arora/Hindustan Times)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi denounced the police lathicharge on a farmers' protest in Haryana and said that another incident where a farmer's blood is shed brings shame for India. He also tweeted a photo of a protester with blood on his face and Kurta.

The farmers took out a protest rally on Saturday and were moving towards Karnal to protest against a BJP meeting attended by Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, state BJP president Om Prakash Dhankar etc. As the rally disrupted the traffic movement on the highway, police allegedly lathicharged a group of farmers in which 10 have been injured.

Haryana highways blocked after farmers lathicharged in Karnal

Protesters present near the Bastara toll plaza around 15 km from Karnal claimed to have witnessed 8-10 people sustain injuries in the police action. The police, however, said only mild force was used as the protesters were blocking the highway, affecting traffic movement.

"We slam the BJP government for using of police on farmers once again, I request all farmers to come out and block all highways in the state against", said BKU president Gurnam Singh Charuni.

The protest call was given by Bharatiya Kisan Union opposing public functions of the BJP-JJP combine in Haryana. Police said the gathering was unlawful as Section 144 of CrPC was imposed in the area. Several announcements regarding this were made, but the farmers continued blocking the traffic.

Congress leader and former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda condemned the police action on farmers and said everyone has a constitutional right to register their protest. "A government is not run by sticks and bullets. A government is run by winning people's hearts," Hooda tweeted.

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted, "Khattar Sahab, today you have rained lathis on Haryanvis' soul… coming generations will remember the blood of farmers which has been spilled on the roads." Swaraj India president and key leader of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha Yogendra Yadav said the lathicharge exposed the true face of the Haryana Police.

"They (farmers) were protesting against the visit of CM Khattar and other BJP leaders to Karnal. This is the true face of Haryana police," Yadav tweeted.

(With PTI inputs)

Topics
farmers protest rahul gandhi
