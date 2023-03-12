‘Shameful… should be thrown out of India’: Pragya Thakur slams Rahul Gandhi

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Pragya Thakur hit out at her Congress counterpart in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi for his recent statements on foreign soil and said he must be thrown out of the country.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and BJP MP Pragya Thakur.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gandhi recently triggered a row while addressing British parliamentarians in London when he alleged that functioning microphones in Parliament are often silenced against the Opposition. Gandhi was speaking at an event organised by veteran Indian-origin Opposition Labour Party MP Virendra Sharma in the Grand Committee Room within the House of Commons complex.

Thakur, a BJP firebrand MP from Bhopal, claimed Chanakya had said a “son born to a foreign woman can never be a patriot” and that “Rahul Gandhi had proved” the saying was true, news agency PTI reported.

“We have assumed you are not from India because your mother is from Italy,” Thakur said.

Replying to a query on Gandhi's allegations, the BJP MP claimed it was the Congress which was not allowing Parliament to function. “More work will be done if Parliament functions smoothly. (But) If there is more work, then they (Congress) will not survive. Their (Congress) existence is on the verge of ending. Now their mind is also getting corrupted,” Thakur said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“You (Rahul Gandhi) are a leader of this country, have been elected by the people (here) and are now insulting the public. While sitting abroad, you (Rahul Gandhi) are saying you are not getting an opportunity to speak in Parliament. Nothing can be more shameful than this. He should not be given a chance in politics and should be thrown out of the country,” she added.

Madhya Pradesh Congress media department chairperson KK Mishra hit back at Thakur reminding her that she was an accused in the Malegaon blast case. Six people were killed and over 100 injured when an explosive device strapped to a motorcycle went off near a mosque in Malegaon, a communally sensitive town in north Maharashtra, on September 29, 2008. Thakur is out on bail in the case since 2017.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON