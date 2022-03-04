Shane Warne dies at 52, union ministers lead tribute for Aus spin great

Prominent political leaders in India mourned the death of Australian cricket legend Shane Warne, who died of suspected heart attack on Friday. Politicians cutting across party lines paid tributes to the cricket icon who enjoyed a successful stint as IPL captain in India.

“Saddened by the news of demise of an iconic cricketer and a legendary spinner Shane Warne. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. Rest in peace,” union minister Nitin Gadkari tweeted.

“He sent an entire generation of cricket lovers around the world into a tizzy with his spin. Cricket has lost one of its greatest icons. Deepest condolences to his family and friends. Well played ShaneWarne. Rest in peace!,” union minister Piyush Goyal shared on Twitter.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah too mourned Warne's sudden demise, tweeting,"Shocking news & so tragic to lose someone at a relatively young age like this. The man was an absolute legend. Rest in peace & God speed ShaneWarne."

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin too mourned Warne's demise. “hocked to learn about the sudden demise of Australian spin legend #ShaneWarne. Can't avoid but say 'Gone too soon'. I convey my deepest condolences to his family, fans and cricket fraternity who mourn the loss of a true genius,” he tweeted.Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir too expressed condolences on the leg-spinner's demise.

“Very few can match their attitude with raw talent. #ShaneWarne made bowling look like magic! RIP,” the BJP MP from East Delhi posted.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Telangana Rashtra Samiti working president KT Rama Rao and AAP leader Raghav Chadha too tweeted their condolences.

“Extremely shocked and saddened to learn of the untimely demise of Legendary Leg spinner Shane Warne. The world today has lost one of the greatest cricketing heroes of all time,” Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar tweeted.

Warne died of a suspected heart attack in Koh Samui in Thailand on Friday. "Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived," the statement reads. "The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course."The leg spinner claimed 708 wickets in 145 Tests during his 15-year-long career. Warne was instrumental in Australia's triumph in the 1999 World Cup, wherein he won the Man-Of-The Match award in the final against Pakistan.

