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15,000 dete raho, khush raho’: SC refuses husband's divorce plea after living separately for 16 years

At the heart of the matter was the legal dilemma of whether a long separation is enough to end a marriage, or if a chance at reconciliation still holds ground.

Published on: Apr 10, 2026 04:21 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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The Supreme Court, while hearing a divorce case involving a couple who had been living separately for 16 years, asked the husband to “be quiet and continue paying” the stipulated 15,000 in maintenance to his wife.

When the husband’s side reiterated that the long separation stemmed from “temperamental issues,” the Supreme Court shifted focus to financial support, asking what amount could be offered as permanent alimony. (HT Photo)

At the heart of the matter was the legal dilemma of whether a long separation is enough to end a marriage, or if a chance at reconciliation still holds ground.

The husband’s counsel told the court that the couple had been living apart for over a decade and a half, adding that his client was already paying 15,000 every month as maintenance. On that basis, he requested that the marriage be dissolved, pointing to ongoing differences and incompatibility.

“Separated for 16 years, I am paying 15,000 maintenance. Kindly grant me a divorce,” the husband submitted before the court, according to Bar and Bench.

However, the wife said she was willing to return and live with the husband, having already told him so. Thus, she challenged the claim that the marriage had completely collapsed.

The court keeps the status quo

 
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