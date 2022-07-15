Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Sharad Pawar attacks Maharashtra government over delay in cabinet formation
india news

Sharad Pawar attacks Maharashtra government over delay in cabinet formation

Pawar said the exercise should not take so long, especially at a time when the state is witnessing heavy rain and the danger of a flood-like situation lingers.
File photo of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar. (ANI)
Published on Jul 15, 2022 10:52 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Friday attacked the newly formed government of Maharashtra under chief minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis for the delay in cabinet formation. Pawar said the exercise should not take so long, especially at a time when the state is witnessing heavy rain and the danger of a flood-like situation lingers.

“Two people are running the Maharashtra government for the past 10 days. The cabinet hasn't been formed so far. It's not right if this takes so long. There is no reason for delay. It is harmful to the people of the state if there is no cabinet in wake of a flood situation in the state,” news agency ANI quoted Pawar as saying.

Speaking on the Chinese aggression, Pawar refused to bring politics into the matter saying the country should be united so that not an inch of our land is lost.

"There was Chinese aggression in parts of the country. The Centre informed some people about it, AK Antony and I were among them. We were defence ministers once. It's an important matter, won't bring politics into it. The country should be united to see not even one inch of land is lost," he said.

Pawar held the post of Union defence minister from 1991 to 1993 under the PV Narasimha Rao's government.

Pawar also went on to talk about the future course of action for the Maha Vikas Aghadi comprising the Congress, Shiv Sena and NCP. "If the Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena contest the polls together in Maharashtra, it will be in people's interest. We have discussed this at our party level. But I believe that we will also have to discuss this with the Congress and Shiv Sena. All three parties will decide after discussion," he said.

