close_game
close_game
News / India News / 'Sharad Pawar's condition is very poor': Maharashtra minister after NCP chief's 'Hitler' remark

'Sharad Pawar's condition is very poor': Maharashtra minister after NCP chief's 'Hitler' remark

ByHT News Desk
Jan 06, 2024 10:27 AM IST

Mahajan's comments came after Pawar said that the BJP was working like Adolf Hitler's propaganda system in Germany.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan, taking a jibe at Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, said on Friday the latter did not have a base anymore as most NCP MPs and MLAs joined the BJP.

Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan. (File)
Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan. (File)

Mahajan said, “His [Sharad Pawar's] own party is not with him anymore. Only a few MPs and people are with him. He had 55 MLAs but not even 8-10 of them are with him now. His condition is very poor.”

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

He added that the entire country stood with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Mahajan also equated Pawar's situation with that of the Shiv Sena, where former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray was ousted after the majority of MLAs along with Eknath Shinde joined the BJP.

“The entire country stands with PM Modi. He is the most popular global leader. So, I think it has become his (Sharad Pawar) habit to speak anything. He does not have his base anymore. NCP's Sharad Pawar faction has met the same situation as that faced by Shiv Sena. So, he says things like that,” Mahajan said.

Mahajan's comments came after Pawar said that the BJP was working like Adolf Hitler's propaganda system in Germany. Pawar said, “BJP is in power, they have set up an aggressive campaign system. BJP is working like Hitler's propaganda system in Germany.”

Speaking to NCP members at a party conference held in Shirdi in the Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra, Pawar said that India's environment was not favourable for BJP to win. “BJP leaders may have set a target of winning more than 400 Lok Sabha seats out of the total 543, but the political situation is not favourable for the BJP. BJP is out of power in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Delhi, Punjab, West Bengal, Bihar and Jharkhand. ”

He also accused Prime Minister Modi of not fulfilling promises. “The Prime Minister only gives guarantees. But the guarantee was not fulfilled.”

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get Latest India News andAditya L1 Live Updates along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out