'Sharad Pawar's condition is very poor': Maharashtra minister after NCP chief's 'Hitler' remark

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan, taking a jibe at Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, said on Friday the latter did not have a base anymore as most NCP MPs and MLAs joined the BJP. Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan. (File)

Mahajan said, “His [Sharad Pawar's] own party is not with him anymore. Only a few MPs and people are with him. He had 55 MLAs but not even 8-10 of them are with him now. His condition is very poor.”

He added that the entire country stood with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Mahajan also equated Pawar's situation with that of the Shiv Sena, where former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray was ousted after the majority of MLAs along with Eknath Shinde joined the BJP.

“The entire country stands with PM Modi. He is the most popular global leader. So, I think it has become his (Sharad Pawar) habit to speak anything. He does not have his base anymore. NCP's Sharad Pawar faction has met the same situation as that faced by Shiv Sena. So, he says things like that,” Mahajan said.

Mahajan's comments came after Pawar said that the BJP was working like Adolf Hitler's propaganda system in Germany. Pawar said, “BJP is in power, they have set up an aggressive campaign system. BJP is working like Hitler's propaganda system in Germany.”

Speaking to NCP members at a party conference held in Shirdi in the Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra, Pawar said that India's environment was not favourable for BJP to win. “BJP leaders may have set a target of winning more than 400 Lok Sabha seats out of the total 543, but the political situation is not favourable for the BJP. BJP is out of power in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Delhi, Punjab, West Bengal, Bihar and Jharkhand. ”

He also accused Prime Minister Modi of not fulfilling promises. “The Prime Minister only gives guarantees. But the guarantee was not fulfilled.”