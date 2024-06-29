Sharad Pawar on Uddhav Thackeray as CM face of Oppn in Maharashtra: ‘One person can’t…'

NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar on Saturday dismissed projecting a single leader as the chief ministerial candidate even as Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut demanded to project Uddhav Thackeray as the opposition alliance MVA's chief ministerial candidate. Mumbai: NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray during a joint press conference on June 15.(PTI)

"Our alliance is our collective face. One individual cannot become our chief ministerial face. Collective leadership is our formula," Pawar told reporters in Kolhapur, Indian Express reported.

"All our three alliance partners will take a decision in this regard," he added.

He expressed confidence in the MVA's prospects for the upcoming assembly elections and confirmed that allies like Peasants and Workers Party of India (PWP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) would be included in the MVA.

Birla's comments on Emergency not apt: Pawar

The senior Pawar also criticised Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's reference to the Emergency during his speech, saying it was not appropriate and did not suit the Speaker's position. "Is it the role of the speaker to make a political statement? We think his statement was not apt. The President's speech also had a brief mention of this issue. That was also not necessary," he said.

I am sure Rahul Gandhi will shine as LoP: Pawar

On Rahul Gandhi becoming Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Pawar said the party with the most Opposition MPs chooses the Leader. "Congress MPs chose Rahul Gandhi as their leader. This represents the new generation with a political background and dedication. I am sure he will shine," he said.

'Let's see': Pawar on return of rebels

Pawar also commented on the recent budget presented by his nephew, Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, calling it an attempt to project massive efforts by them ahead of state assembly polls. He expressed doubts about the feasibility of the state budget's promises. “How can I spend ₹100 when I have ₹70 in my pocket?” he said.

On speculation about MLAs from the Ajit Pawar faction returning to his party, Pawar said, "Jayant Patil and others are aware of this. I have not met anyone personally. Let's see who comes."