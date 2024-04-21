Country needs PM like Uddhav Thackeray: Raut

Pune: Sanjay Raut, senior leader of Uddhav Babasaheb Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, said that the country needs a prime minister like Uddhav Thackeray who has an inclusive approach. Addressing the media in Sangli, Raut said, “If Maharashtra is getting a chance to lead a nation, then what is wrong in that? For many years we thought that astute politician Sharad Pawar would get a chance to become the prime minister, but internal politics and other issues made him miss the opportunity and we are sad about it. Sanjay Raut (in pic), senior leader of Uddhav Babasaheb Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, said that the country needs a prime minister like Uddhav Thackeray who has an inclusive approach. (PTI FILE)

“If Uddhav Thackeray will get an opportunity, then including, Sharad Pawar, many other leaders across the country will support him.’’

According to Raut, Thackeray handled Maharashtra efficiently as the chief minister during the Covid pandemic and he is a leader with an inclusive approach towards the country’s development.

On the absence of Congress MLA Vishwajeet Kadam during the nomination filing of Sena candidate Chandrahar Patil, he said, “All other Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders are present. Kadam is absent as he was not feeling well. He will be present at our next public rally.”

The senior Sena leader said that MVA Sangli Lok Sabha candidate Vishal Patil comes from freedom fighter Vasantdada Patil’s family and he will not go against the freedom fighter’s ideology.