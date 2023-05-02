‘No right to…’: Tears, protest as Sharad Pawar drops NCP chief bombshell

Upon Sharad Pawar's announcement of his resignation from the position of NCP chief on Tuesday, his supporters, with many turning emotional, congregated at the party office and implored him to reconsider his decision.

Supporters of NCP chief Sharad Pawar protest against his announcement to step down as the national president of NCP, in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Bhushan Koyande/HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“He (Pawar) remaining on top is important not only for Maharashtra but for the country. This sudden decision cannot be taken, he has no right to take such a decision. We need his experience even today. You can take resignations of us all. Shape the party the manner in which you want. But don’t leave the party. We cannot work without you,” The Indian Express quoted NCP leader Jayant Patil, who also broke down, as saying.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharad Pawar told his emotional workers opposing his resignation, “I am with you, but not as NCP chief”.

Follow Live Updates on Sharad Pawar's resignation as NCP chief

Pawar made the announcement at the launch of his revised version of the autobiography which was met with protests by party workers and leaders who asked the octogenarian leader to rescind the decision.

Party MP Praful Patel beseeched him to withdraw his decision. Patel said Pawar did not take anyone into confidence before announcing his resignation.

Pawar said his political journey began on May 1, 1960, and has continued unabated for the past 63 years, having served Maharashtra and India in various capacities during this period.

Also Read | Sharad Pawar quits as NCP chief: Five points about veteran leader

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I have three years left of Rajya Sabha membership in Parliament, during which I will focus on issues related to Maharashtra and India, with a caveat of not taking any responsibility. After a long period of public life from May 1, 1960, to May 1, 2023, it is necessary to take a step back. Hence, I have decided to step down as the president of the Nationalist Congress Party,” Pawar said.

Senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar said the senior Pawar will abide by the decision of the party’s committee on his resignation.

The move comes at a time when Pawar is seen as a pole to tie opposition parties of different hues, interests and ideologies, ahead of the Lok Sabha polls next year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The NCP chief said he intends to do more in the fields of education, agriculture, cooperation, sports and culture, amongst others and also pay attention to issues related to the youth, students, workers, Dalits, tribals and other weaker sections of the society.

Pawar proposed the formation of a committee comprising key members of the NCP to oversee the election of the party's next president. The proposed committee would include senior party leaders such as Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare, KK Sharma, PC Chacko, Ajit Pawar, Jayant Patil, Supriya Sule, Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse Patil, Anil Deshmukh, Rajesh Tope, Jitendra Awhad, Hasan Mushrif, and Dhananjay Munde, as well as ex-officio members Fauzia Khan, Dheeraj Sharma, and Sonia Duhan.

A veteran politician and four-time Maharashtra chief minister, Pawar played a key role in forming the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra in 2019 by bringing together the ideologically diverse NCP, Congress, and Shiv Sena parties. He has also served as Union defence and agriculture minister.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(With inputs from agencies)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON