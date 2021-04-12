Home / India News / Sharad Pawar's gallbladder surgery 'successful', says NCP's Nawab Malik
Sharad Pawar's gallbladder surgery 'successful', says NCP's Nawab Malik

Written by Prashasti Singh
PUBLISHED ON APR 12, 2021 12:26 PM IST
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar. (HT FILE)

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar underwent a successful gallbladder surgery on Monday, party spokesperson Nawab Malik said. The surgery was conducted at Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai.

"A successful Laparoscopy surgery was conducted today on our party President Sharad Pawar Saheb's Gall Bladder by Dr. Balsara. He is in stable health and is recuperating in his room at the Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai," Nawab Malik tweeted.

Last month, the NCP chief underwent a medical procedure after which he was advised to rest for seven days, according to Malik. "It was then decided that the surgery for the removal of his gall bladder will be performed after 15 days," he said.

