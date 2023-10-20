Sharad Pawar says those who slammed his Palestine remark are ‘more loyal than king’

A major war of words broke out after Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar said India historically stood beside Palestine as India considered Palestinians as the original inhabitants of the land. Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said Sharad Pawar should send his daughter Supriya Sule to Gaza to fight for Hamas. Not only Himanta, but several BJP leaders including Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, Devendra Fadnavis criticised Sharad Pawar's pro-Palestine statement. On Friday, Sharad Pawar cited all the "unsolicited advice and comments" and these BJP leaders are "more loyal than the king', as PM Modi himself spoke to the Palestine President on Thursday. Sharad Pawar said many unsolicited advice was given to him without understanding what he said on Israel-Palestine.

Referring to PM Modi's statement on his conversation with Palestine in which the PM reiterated India's long-standing position on the issue and ensured aid for Palestine, Pawar said his opinion on the issue was same. "I had expressed similar views on the lines expressed by past prime ministers ranging from Jawaharlal Nehru to Atal Behari Vajpayee, which was to ensure a peaceful resolution to the long-standing dispute, where Israelis and Palestinians can live in peace and harmony as neighbours," Sharad Pawar said.

"I hope the BJP leaders who misconstrued my statement will understand the nation's stand on such a sensitive issue. There is an English idiom that says 'more loyal than the king', which probably their comments can be classified as," Sharad Pawar said.

In his first statement after Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, PM Modi condemned the "terrorist" attack and said India stands with Israel. The statement was questioned by several opposition leaders as India historically supported a "sovereign, independent and viable" Palestine. The MEA clarified India's position on Israel and Palestine as New Delhi condemned Hamas' attack on Israel.

On the 13th day of the Israel-Hamas war, PM Modi spoke to the Palestine president and expressed concern over civilian casualties after the Gaza hospital came under an attack on October 17. "Spoke to the President of the Palestinian Authority H.E. Mahmoud Abbas. Conveyed my condolences at the loss of civilian lives at the Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza. We will continue to send humanitarian assistance for the Palestinian people. Shared our deep concern at the terrorism, violence and deteriorating security situation in the region. Reiterated India's long-standing principled position on the Israel-Palestine issue," PM Modi posted on social media.

What Sharad Pawar said on Israel-Hamas

"Historically, Jawaharlal Nehru, Rajiv Gandhi, Indira Gandhi, and Atal Bihari Vajpayee had all articulated positions that favoured helping Palestine amid the conflict with Israel. For the first time, the Prime Minister of our country (Narendra Modi) came out openly in support of Israel. The stand of the NCP is clear. We stand by the people, who are original inhabitants of that land," Sharad Pawar said.

What was the controversy?

"What is worse is Sharad Pawar ji knows that he is making this statement to play a certain gallery -- he should become more constructive in approach," Nitin Gadkari said while Piyush Goyal called this "rotten mindset".

