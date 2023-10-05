Sharad Pawar says 'why would they listen to me' on Fadnavis' President's Rule claim

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday made an explosive claim that Sharad Pawar gave consent for the President's Rule in Maharashtra in 2019. Sharad Pawar in his counter said the BJP was in the Centre and they imposed the President's Rule in 2019 as there was an impasse in the formation of the government. "If they decide to impose the President’s Rule, why should we say no? They have the numbers, why would they listen to me," Sharad Pawar said. Both Fadnavis and Sharad Pawar were present at the India Today Mumbai conclave.

Fadnavis said President's Rule in Maharashtra in 2019 was Sharad Pawar's idea.

Fadnavis said Sharad Pawar told many stories about joining hands with Uddhav Thackeray and the Congress to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra but the truth is NCP was in talks with the BJP after Uddhav walked out. “When President's Rule is imposed, every party is asked whether they would stake claim to form the government. NCP said ‘no’, and that letter was drafted in front of me. Sharad Pawar said he wanted some time to assess public mood and consented to President's Rule,” Fadnavis said.

The recap of the 2019 episode comes amid heightened political speculation over Maharashtra once again. Following the split of Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party by nephew Ajit Pawar who joined the BJP-Eknath Shinde government, there is unease.

'Neither angry nor hurt with Ajit Pawar'

Nephew joining the BJP government and uncle leading the national opposition bloc -INDIA -- the Ajit Pawar-Sharad Pawar equation is one of the many conundrums facing INDIA bloc. Sharad Pawar at the conclave said he is neither hurt nor angry with Ajit Pawar but did not approve of his decision. “Those from the NCP who went with the BJP did so because of the threat from investigating agencies. Those who switched sides enjoyed many positions in the government and outside the government, but left because of the threat of investigating agencies,” Sharad Pawar said.

On Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh and Rahul Gandhi

Sharad Pawar said AAP MP Sanjay Singh's arrest would strengthen the INDIA bloc. AAP chief and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is ready to cede three of the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi to the Congress, Sharad Pawar said.

On Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar said the Congress leader is being taken seriously and will lead the nation someday.

