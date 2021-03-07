Sharad Pawar slams PM says 'he has time for Kolkata, but not for farmers'
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar on Sunday slated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for turning a blind eye to the farmers' stir as he is campaigning in poll-bound West Bengal. He also slammed the PM's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for spreading communal hatred in the country.
"Centre's responsibility is to establish brotherhood, but BJP spreading communal poison in country. Farmers have been protesting for 100 days, PM has time to go to Kolkata, rally against West Bengal govt, but no time to visit farmers in Delhi," Pawar said in Ranchi.
The farmers' agitation entered its 100th day on Saturday as thousands continue to raise their voices against the Centre's contentious farm laws. The PM is yet to meet the agitating farmers and protestors and opposition party leaders have been vocal about it.
The Prime Minister had addressed public gatherings in poll-bound states like Assam and Tamil Nadu.
He addressed a massive gathering on Sunday at Kolkata's Brigade parade ground ahead of the state's Assembly elections, where the BJP will go up against the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), who Pawar's NCP has declared its support for in the elections.
Several rounds of talks between the farmers' representatives and the Centre's representatives have ended in a stalemate. Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar reiterated on Sunday that the Centre was willing the amend the farm laws.
The dissenters, however, have made it clear that they would not stop the agitation until the three laws were rolled back.
Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said, on the completion of 100 days of the protest, that the agitation would not stop until all the three laws were withdrawn.
He also flagged off a tractor rally that would move across the districts of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand and will reach the farmers' protest site in Ghazipur on March 27.
Farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, have been agitating at several border points of Delhi, including Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur, since November 28 last year, demanding a repeal of the three new farm laws and a legal guarantee on the minimum support price (MSP) for their produce.
The protestors have been demanding the withdrawal of the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.
The Shiv Sena's mouthpiece Saamana asked what was the need to revisit the same topic again and again when it has become obsolete.
India is behind only the United States and the United Kingdom in terms of the total number of people receiving vaccination, data from the health ministry shows.
Parliament officials said that the government managers as well as many opposition leaders have requested Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to cut short the session as leaders of many parties would be busy in the campaign for the polls.
The Jammu and Kashmir administration is also collecting biometric and other details of Rohingyas staying in the union territory.
Among those waiting at the weighing scale are also people who do not own land but are engaged in transporting sugarcane from farms to sugar mills after getting the yield measures at weighing scales.
Here are today's top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
In January, the Supreme Court dismissed pleas of the Uttar Pradesh government challenging the bail granted to Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan, his wife Dr Tanzeen Fathima, and son Abdullah Azam Khan in an alleged case of forging birth certificate.
An associate of the judicial magistrate allegedly demanded and accepted a bribe on her behalf for dismissing a criminal complaint against a milk vendor.
