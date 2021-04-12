Sharad Pawar to undergo gallbladder surgery today

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar will undergo gall bladder surgery on Monday. He was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai on Sunday ahead of the procedure.

"Sharad Pawar was advised to rest for seven days after he underwent a medical procedure (last month). It was then decided that the surgery for the removal of his gall bladder will be performed after 15 days. Accordingly, Pawar was admitted to Breach Candy hospital on Sunday," party leader Nawab Malik said on Sunday.

Pawar, 80, had undergone an emergency endoscopy for the removal of a stone from his bile duct at the Breach Candy hospital on March 30, a doctor had said. He was discharged from the hospital on April 3 and advised a week-long rest by the doctors ahead of the surgery.

Under the medical procedure, an endoscope is used to examine the interior of a hollow organ or body cavity.

The NCP leader was taken to hospital after he complained of abdominal pain. The doctors said that this happened due to some stones in his gall bladder. "One of it had slipped into his bile duct, blocking the flow," said gastroenterologist and endoscopy expert Dr Amit Maydeo, who performed the surgery last time.

It caused Pawar immense belly and back pain, he added.

Pawar received the second dose of vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at his residence in Mumbai on April 7, on the occasion of World Health Day. He was given the first dose on March 1.