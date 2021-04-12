Sharad Pawar undergoes gallbladder surgery at Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar underwent a successful gallbladder surgery on Monday morning. He is stable and is likely to stay in the hospital for a day or two, said the NCP.

The surgery was conducted at the Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai.

“A successful laparoscopy surgery was conducted today on our party president Sharad Pawar Saheb’s gallbladder by Dr. Balsara. He is in stable health and is recuperating in his room at the Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai,” said Nawab Malik, NCP chief spokesperson and minority affairs minister.

Also Read | Strict restrictions in Maharashtra on the advice of Centre, experts: Pawar

The 80-year old leader was admitted to the hospital on Sunday after being diagnosed with stones in his gallbladder.

Before that, he underwent a procedure to remove one of the gall stones that had slipped into his bile duct, causing pain, mild jaundice and inflammation of pancreas, pancreatitis, on March 30.

The former union minister was then discharged from the hospital on April 3.