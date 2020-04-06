Share profits from low crude oil prices with people in lockdown: Congress tells govt

india

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 18:53 IST

HT Correspondent

New Delhi: The Congress on Monday alleged that the government was indulging in profiteering from low crude oil prices when the country is in the grip of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

“It is time to care for the people and share a part of the Rs20 lakh crore profit. The need of the hour and immediate necessity is to share a part of this profit made by the government in the last six years,” Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi told reporters through video-conferencing.

He said it is time to reduce taxes or give it back in some other form to farmers, labourers and common people suffering amid the 21-day nationwide lockdown, which started on March 25 to contain the spread of the Covid-19 outbreak and the resultant economic downturn.

“It is not a time for profiteering, it is a time for the government to do profit sharing and do some sharing and caring. This is the need of the hour and immediate necessity,” added Singhvi.

The Congress leader also alleged that the Centre has made a profit of around Rs 20 lakh crore in the past six years.

“Our question today to you is, why are you not passing on a fraction of these humongous gains. The Bharatiya Janata Party needs to realise that it has to stop solo profiteering; instead of stealing touch it has to give a healing touch.”

Singhvi recalled that the price of crude oil internationally was hovering around $108 per barrel in March 2014 and now, six years later on March 30 it was at a historic low of $23 per barrel.

“Lives are most important, followed by livelihood. We want to draw your attention to GDP -- Gas Diesel Petrol -- during the lockdown and how they should be harnessed to deal with it,” he said.