What is your Covid vaccination action plan, Chhattisgarh CM Baghel to PM Modi

Ahead of the third phase of the immunisation drive for people aged between 18 and 44, Chhattisgarh on Thursday said there was a “huge shortage” of vaccines that would hobble the state’s plan to go all out to administer the Covid-19 vaccine from May 1.

Chhattisgarh health minister TS Singhdeo said the state had written to the two vaccine manufacturers but hadn’t received assurances of a steady supply to jump start the vaccination programme from 1 May.

“The issue is for the vaccination of 18-45 age groups, which will start on May 1. We need about 1.20 crore vaccines for the first dose... There is a big shortage in Chhattisgarh as per our capacity to vaccinate, which is 3 lakh per day in normal times (with no lockdown),” said Singhdeo.

Singhdeo said Bharat Biotech accepted the state’s first order for 25 lakh vaccines but said they will deliver 3 lakh vaccines in May, 10 lakh in June and 12 lakh by July end. “The Serum Institute hasn’t responded to our order of 25 lakh vaccines,” he added.

The minister said Chhattisgarh has 3.25 lakh doses for the 45 above category and needs at least another 30 lakh doses to cover 1st and 2nd doses for all above 45 years.

In this context, chief minister Bhupesh Baghel has also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asked him to come out with the action plan that the central government had in mind. The Centre had announced the third phase of the immunization programme that allows all adults to queue up for the vaccine.

Demanding that the Centre take necessary steps to ensure availability of the vaccine in the state in an accessible manner and in sufficient quantity, Baghel, who has decided to administer the vaccine for free said the Centre should allocate vaccine doses to the states based on the population and positivity ratio, active patient ratio, so that the vaccination drive could be commenced simultaneously across the country.

The chief minister said he had written to all authorities concerned including the Prime Minister’s Office and the health minister to seek the vaccines.

“Bharat Biotech has informed us via email that the 25 lakh doses of vaccine ordered by the State Government would be delivered by July 2021. Bharat Biotech has asked for three months to deliver only 25 lakh doses, which indicates that it would take an entire year to receive the required quantity of vaccine doses for the state, which would defeat the cause of vaccination,” the letter stated.

