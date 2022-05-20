Shashi Tharoor compares commodity prices between UPA and NDA time; says, 'One more difference'

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Friday posted a chart comparing the prices of daily commodities like rice, wheat, milk, oil, and vegetables between the Congress era and that of the BJP and said this is one more difference between the UPA era and the NDA. "You feel it daily," the Thiruvananthapuram MP, who has been vocal on social media on the steady rise in fuel prices, said.

According to the chart posted by the Congress leader, between 2014 and 2022, packed vanaspati saw the steepest hike of 118% while packed palm oil saw a rise of 109% in the price in the last eight years. Rice, wheat, lentil, sugar, milk, tea, salt, potato, onion, tomato saw a hike ranging between 10% to 60%.

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked 14 times between March 22 and April 6. LPG prices saw the latest hike of ₹3.50 on Thursday which took the cylinder price across the country over ₹1,000.

The government has blamed the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine for the increase in oil prices. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman earlier said all countries have been impacted by the ongoing war with supply chains being disrupted.

While the chart posted by Shashi Tharoor compares the prices of the commodities between May 1, 2014 and May 1, 2022, there has been a sharp spike in the tomato prices after May 1, in the last few days, with a kilogram being sold at over ₹100.

