Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Shashi Tharoor compares commodity prices between UPA and NDA time; says, 'One more difference'
india news

Shashi Tharoor compares commodity prices between UPA and NDA time; says, 'One more difference'

Between 2014 and 2022, the price of packed vanaspati rose by 118%, according to a chart tweeted by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.
‘You feel it daily,’ Shashi Tharoor quipped as he said inflation is one more difference between the UPA and the NDA era.(ANI)
Published on May 20, 2022 09:25 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Friday posted a chart comparing the prices of daily commodities like rice, wheat, milk, oil, and vegetables between the Congress era and that of the BJP and said this is one more difference between the UPA era and the NDA. "You feel it daily," the Thiruvananthapuram MP, who has been vocal on social media on the steady rise in fuel prices, said.

 

According to the chart posted by the Congress leader, between 2014 and 2022, packed vanaspati saw the steepest hike of 118% while packed palm oil saw a rise of 109% in the price in the last eight years. Rice, wheat, lentil, sugar, milk, tea, salt, potato, onion, tomato saw a hike ranging between 10% to 60%.

RELATED STORIES

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked 14 times between March 22 and April 6. LPG prices saw the latest hike of 3.50 on Thursday which took the cylinder price across the country over 1,000.

The government has blamed the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine for the increase in oil prices. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman earlier said all countries have been impacted by the ongoing war with supply chains being disrupted.

While the chart posted by Shashi Tharoor compares the prices of the commodities between May 1, 2014 and May 1, 2022, there has been a sharp spike in the tomato prices after May 1, in the last few days, with a kilogram being sold at over 100.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
shashi tharoor inflation
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP