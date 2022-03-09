Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Shashi Tharoor gets birthday wish from Amit Shah, says, ‘must be something…’

Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday received birthday wishes from PM Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind and Amit Shah among many others. Call from Amit Shah was not what he was expecting, he made it clear in his tweet. 
PM Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah wished Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on his birthday.(PTI)
Published on Mar 09, 2022 05:07 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday said he got a telephone call from Union minister Amit Shah on the occasion of Tharoor's birthday. As visible from the tweet, the Congress leader was not expecting the call from the Union home minister. "There must be something special about turning 66! Most grateful for the kind words," Tharoor tweeted.

The Congress leader also received birthday wishes from PM Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind.

 

"Touched to receive these thoughtful greetings from Narendra Modiji. He is always gracious in making these gestures of courtesy and kindness," Tharoor tweeted.

In his letter to Tharoor, PM Modi prayed for peace and happiness for Tharoor. "Birthday is a special occasion to recollect the memories of the past. At the same time, it is also the day that inspires us to fulfil our duties towards our family, society and the nation with new enthusiasm," the letter read.

The Congress leader earlier faced backlash on Twitter for wishing on the birthdays of PM Modi and BJP leader LK Advani to which he vehemently opposed and had said he will never shun courtesy because of differing political views. "So yes, I intend to continue to wish LK Advani and Narendra Modi well on their birthdays, while opposing what they stand for politically. My 40 years of writing makes clear what I believe in. Only those who haven’t read me would call me a Sanghi. My values won’t be discarded for them," the Congress leader had tweeted.

