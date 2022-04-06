Shashi Tharoor posts photo of BJP's constitution on foundation day, asks…

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday posted the screenshot of the first page of the BJP constitution as he wished the party on the 42nd foundation day and asked whether the constitution is one of the party's 'jumlas' as the party does not seem to follow any of the ideals enshrined there, Tharoor observed. "Or was even this document one of your fabled jumlas?" Tharoor took a dig.

"Happy birthday BJP! You turn 42 today. Isn’t it time to start living up to your own Constitution? There seems to be nothing on its first page that you actually believe in or practice…. Or was even this document one of your fabled jumlas?" the Congress MP tweeted.

The Bharatiya Janata Party is pledged to build up India as a strong and prosperous nation, which is modern, progressive and enlightened in outlook, the objective of the party stated, in the image shared by Tharoor.

This comes as PM Modi in his address to the party workers on the occasion of the foundation day took a jibe at the Congress and other regional parties as he said BJP stands for 'rashtra bhakti', while its rivals stand for 'parivar bhakti'. Parties dedicated to further family rule have little regard for constitutional norms and cover up corruption and misdeeds of each other even though they may be active in different states, PM Modi said.

Union home minister Amit Shah said that the journey of the party has been about national service while the party has worked for the fulfilment of the aspirations of the poor, farmers, downtrodden and women who faced deprivation for seven decades. "Salute to all the great leaders who made the BJP a banyan tree on the party's 42nd 'Sthapna Diwas (foundation day)'. Under the leadership of Narendra Modi and JP Nadda, the BJP is marching ahead with the welfare of the people and the progress of the nation. I wish all the party workers a Happy Foundation Day," Shah said.

