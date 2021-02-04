Shashi Tharoor, Rajdeep Sardesai file plea in top court to quash FIRs
- The Congress leader's petition seeks quashing of the nine first information reports (FIRs) pending against him in Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka.
Congress Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor has approached the Supreme Court challenging the registration of FIRs against him in several states arising out of his “misleading” tweets over the death of a young protestor during the tractor rally organized in the Capital on January 26.
His petition seeks quashing of the nine first information reports (FIRs) pending against him in Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka. Along with him, journalist Rajdeep Sardesai has also petitioned the top court for quashing of criminal cases. The petition was filed on Wednesday and the Supreme Court is yet to number the case for listing.
In the petition, Tharoor and Sardesai have sought protection of their fundamental right to free speech and expression guaranteed under Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution. The genesis of the cases against them was a fleet of tweets in which Tharoor and Sardesai attributed the death of a protestor during the tractor rally in the Capital to police firing. Tharoor later deleted the tweet after coming to know that the reported incident was false as the death was due to an accident involving the protestor who had rammed the police barricades.
On January 30, the Delhi Police lodged a case against Tharoor, Sardesai and several others for alleged misreporting and spreading disharmony. Simultaneously, cases were lodged at Gurugram in Haryana and in Madhya Pradesh under serious charges of sedition (IPC Section 124A) besides provisions of promoting enmity (IPC Section 153A), making assertions prejudicial to national integration (IPC Section 153B), among other provisions under the Information Technology Act.
Tharoor and Sardesai have further stated that the multiple FIRs against them were a malafide exercise that was politically motivated as the contents of the FIRs were identical. The other people who have been named in these FIRs also have reportedly approached the top court seeking similar relief. They include journalists Mrinal Pande, Zafar Agha, Paresh Nath, Anant Nath and Vinod Jose.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand to begin 2nd phase of vaccination; police, civic workers up next
- In the second phase, over 2 lakh frontline workers will be vaccinated in the state.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Both Congress and CPI(M) have lost credibility in Kerala: Nadda
- This is Nadda’s first visit to Kerala after becoming the party president. A former Union health minister, he criticised the state’s role in combating Covid-19.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Opposition, Centre spar in Rajya Sabha over farm laws; Lower House still stalled
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Government fends off global clamour on farm stir
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Coins worth ₹14.86 lakh missing from Union Bank in Odisha, staff under scanner
- Police officials said Santosh Kumar, who joined as branch manager on January 21, detected the discrepancy. Kumar lodged an FIR at Paradip Lock police station against two former bank managers.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Motivated campaigns targeting India will never succeed: EAM S Jaishankar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India, Saudi Arabia to set up joint working groups on defence and security
- The Saudi side thanked India for standing by Saudi Arabia during the pandemic, including facilitating travel of Indian healthcare professionals to the country, and looked forward to supply of India-made Covid-19 vaccines, the external affairs ministry said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shashi Tharoor, Rajdeep Sardesai file plea in top court to quash FIRs
- The Congress leader's petition seeks quashing of the nine first information reports (FIRs) pending against him in Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Antibiotic intake in India rises by 30% in a decade, says report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
What’s the value of a tree? Age multiplied by ₹74.5k: SC panel
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt may tweak policy for infra projects in forest areas
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
One held for murder of IndiGo manager in Bihar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TN govt fortifies places with Jaya link ahead of Sasikala’s arrival
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AIADMK moves to deny Sasikala access to Jayalalithaa’s memorials
- Jayalalithaa’s memorial is likely to be one of the stops for Sasikala when she returns to Chennai.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC refuses to order probe into violence during tractor rally
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox