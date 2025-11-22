Shashi Tharoor reacts to cordial Trump-Mamdani meeting: ‘This is how democracy should work'

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Saturday reacted to United States President Donald Trump's meeting with New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani. While both Trump and Mamdani had taken potshots at each other previously, the Friday meeting between them at the White House was laced with bonhomie.(Bloomberg)

Responding to a clip from the meeting, Tharoor said that “this is how democracy should work”, while adding that he would “love to see more of this in India.”

“Fight passionately for your point of view in elections, with no rhetorical holds barred. But once it’s over, & the people have spoken, learn to cooperate with each other in the common interests of the nation you are both pledged to serve,” Tharoor said, adding that he was trying to do his part to achieve the same equation in India.