Search
Sat, Nov 22, 2025
New Delhi oC

Shashi Tharoor reacts to cordial Trump-Mamdani meeting: ‘This is how democracy should work'

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Nov 22, 2025 12:04 pm IST

“I would love to see more of this in India — and am trying to do my part,” Tharoor said.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Saturday reacted to United States President Donald Trump's meeting with New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani.

While both Trump and Mamdani had taken potshots at each other previously, the Friday meeting between them at the White House was laced with bonhomie.(Bloomberg)
While both Trump and Mamdani had taken potshots at each other previously, the Friday meeting between them at the White House was laced with bonhomie.(Bloomberg)

While both Trump and Mamdani had taken potshots at each other in the lead-up to the mayoral elections in New York, the Friday meeting between them at the White House was laced with bonhomie.

Responding to a clip from the meeting, Tharoor said that “this is how democracy should work”, while adding that he would “love to see more of this in India.”

“Fight passionately for your point of view in elections, with no rhetorical holds barred. But once it’s over, & the people have spoken, learn to cooperate with each other in the common interests of the nation you are both pledged to serve,” Tharoor said, adding that he was trying to do his part to achieve the same equation in India.

Check for Real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News on Hindustan Times.
Check for Real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Shashi Tharoor reacts to cordial Trump-Mamdani meeting: ‘This is how democracy should work'
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On