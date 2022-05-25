Shashi Tharoor's 3 observations after row over Rahul Gandhi-Jeremy Corbyn meet: 'More useful service'

Without naming Rahul Gandhi or UK MP Jeremy Corbyn, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday put out his opinion in three succinct points where he said meeting leaders from opposition parties is a normal process, especially when the visitor is from a democracy too. Also Read: Rahul Gandhi meets UK MP Jeremy Corbyn in London; BJP, Congress begin war of words in India

The Congress MP said meeting someone abroad is more an act of courtesy and does not imply endorsement of all his ideas and views. In fact, engaging with someone who holds "hostile" views may become a more useful service to the country, the Thiruvananthapuram MP said.

"In diplomacy, if you engage with someone who holds hostile views, you may be performing a more useful service to your country than if you only meet people who are your friends or already are on your side," Tharoor tweeted without referring to the ongoing row.

After BJP leaders on Tuesday shared Rahul Gandhi's photo with Jeremy Corbyn, a political slugfest started between the BJP and the Congress, with the Congress sharing old news articles of PM Modi meeting Jeremy Corbyn in 2015.

"Again.. Rahul Gandhi meets UK MP and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn who is known for his hatred and dislike for India, advocates Kashmir's secession. Or how long and how much one can go on against one's own country," Union minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted after BJP's Kapil Mishra and Amit Malviya questioned Rahul Gandhi-Corbyn meeting.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala defended Rahul Gandhi's meeting with Corbyn and said it is neither a crime nor an act of terror as being made out. "If this is the criteria, our media friends should also debate -1. Why did PM take Nirav Modi to Davos & about their common photos? 2. What about video of PM addressing Mehul Choksi as “Hamare Mehul Bhai” in a public function? 3. Why does PM meet President Xi Jinping, when China has occupied our territory? 4. Why did PM go to Pak to meet the then PM, Nawaz Sharif? 5. Will Govt promise it’ll never ever meet anyone having divergent views from us?"

"Am amazed as to how dearest friends in TV Media have to bend over backwards to serve the idiotic agenda of Govt & ilk of Kapil Mishra. Political leaders have met in the past and will meet in future other leaders having divergent & opposite views to us or get a pic taken," Surjewala said.

