Shashi Tharoor says Mahua Moitra likely to be back with bigger majority; 'Travesty'

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Friday commented on the opposition unity over the expulsion of Trinamool's Mahua Moitra from the Lok Sabha and said it is a good signal for the future. Another good thing is that the cash-for-question allegation and the subsequent expulsion only strengthened Mahua Moitra, Shashi Tharoor said adding that he hopes Mahua Moitra to be re-elected with a bigger majority. Shashi Tharoor said Mahua Moitra's expulsion from the Lok Sabha was a travesty.

Mahua Moitra lost her Lok Sabha membership on December 8 months ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election. She was a first-time MP from West Bengal's Krishnanagar constituency where she won the election by a margin of over 60,000 votes defeating BJP's Kalyan Chaubey. At the onset of the row over Mahua Moitra, the Trinamool distanced itself from Mahua but gradually the party made it clear that it stands by Mahua.

Opposition walk out, Sonia Gandhi stands behind Mahua Moitra

Opposition leaders including Sonia Gandhi in a show of support for Mahua Moitra on Friday after Mahua was expelled from the Lok Sabha.

As Mahua Moitra was expelled, the opposition staged a walkout. Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi stood behind Mahua Moitra as she read out the statement that she was not allowed inside the Lok Sabha.

What's next for Mahua?

Amid the controversy, Trinamool promoted Mahua as Krishnanagar district president signalling that she would play a significant role in the upcoming Lok Sabha election. After Mahua was expelled on Friday, Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee said Mahua has been a victim of injustice. Not allowing her to speak was a betrayal of democratic rights, Mamata said.

""How were members expected to go through a 495-page report in such a short notice. I was happy to see the united INDIA alliance walk out and fight back. The party fully supports Mahua Moitra, she is a woman and a young MP. Today the BJP has betrayed democracy and democratic rights. They did not allow Mahua to explain her own stand. Without justice, you have done injustice. This is a betrayal of constitutional rights," Mamata said.

Mahua Moitra will not be able to attend the rest of this session and the next Budget session. "Now Mahua can attend the Public's Parliament and this will boost her image she should fight this morally. We all will fight this. People will give us justice in the next election. Shame on BJP," Mamata Banerjee said.

'I am 49 and for the next 30 years...'

Mahua Moitra after being expelled said she would see the end of it. "I am 49 years old and for the next 30 years, I will fight you inside the Parliament and outside; in the gutter and on the streets...We will see the end of you...This is the beginning of your end...We're going to come back and we're going to see the end of you," Mahua Moitra said.