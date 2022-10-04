Shashi Tharoor shares ‘unexpected moments’ on IndiGo flight, airline responds

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday shared about some "unexpected moments" on an IndiGo flight from Hyderabad to Trivandrum and "spent most of the flight giving selfies. Tharoor shared a picture with "some young passengers" who walked up to him with autograph books.

Tharoor said captain Inderpreet Singh made a special mention of him on the flight. Some young people during the flight approached the Congress leader for an autograph and asked him to take selfies. He seemed amused by children bringing in autograph books.

“Unexpected moments: on my ⁦@IndiGo6E⁩ flight from Hyderabad to Tvm last night, Captain Inderpreet Singh announced a 'special welcome' for me & the passengers applauded. Spent most of the flight giving selfies. But some young passengers still came clutching autograph books!” Tharoor tweeted.

As he tagged IndiGo in his tweet, the airline responded saying, "Thank you, Mr Tharoor. It was fantastic having the Wizard of Words on board!"

Tharoor arrived in Hyderabad on Sunday night to campaign for himself in the Congress's presidential election scheduled for October 17. On September 30, he had submitted his nomination for the position.

The results will be declared on October 19.