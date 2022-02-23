Shashi Tharoor, Singhvi's message to Imran Khan on wish of TV debate with PM Modi

Congress leaders including Shashi Tharoor, Abhishek Singh, Manish Tewari have strongly reacted to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's statement that he would like to have a television debate with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to resolve differences, the remark that Imran Khan made during an interview with Russia's state-run television network RT ahead of his two-day Moscow visit. "I would love to debate with Narendra Modi on TV," Khan said in response to a question.

Shashi Tharoor said it is true that the idea is better than 'war-war', but no issues are ever resolved in Indian television debates.

"Dear @ImranKhanPTI, agree that "jaw-jaw is better than war-war", but no issues are ever resolved in Indian television debates, only exacerbated! And some of our anchors would be happy to ignite World War III if it would increase their TRPs...." Tharoor tweeted.

Watch | 'Horrified by India...': Imran Khan's fresh proposal to PM Modi; Wants TV debate to resolve issues

"Seriously? How will a TV debate lead to a cessation of Pak Sponsored Terror? @ImranKhanPTI," Manish Tewari tweeted.

Abhishek Singhvi said despite the political differences, he condemned the idea as that would give Pakistan a high moral ground despite being a huge exporter of terrorism.

"I told them our only issue is Kashmir. Let’s sit down at [the] table and resolve it,” Imran said during the interview commenting on India-Pakistan issues, adding that he knew “India better than most people”. He also cited his contacts in India due to playing cricket for Pakistan.

